Sharks defeat Lions 33-21 in Rainbow Cup

Makazole Mapimpi made an immediate impact in his first start since returning from Japan to steer the Sharks to this victory.

JOHANNESBURG - The Sharks won 33-21 over the Lions when they clashed in the Rainbow Cup at Emirates Airline Park on Saturday.

The five points from the game moved the Sharks to 16 points, four from the Bulls.

Makazole Mapimpi made an immediate impact in his first start since returning from Japan to steer the Sharks to this victory.

That means that Sean Everitt's team need a bonus-point win against the Bulls next week, while not allowing Jake White's side to score four tries or come within seven points of them.

The first half was a spectacle of missed opportunities for both teams. The Lions camped in the Sharks' 22 for the first 11 minutes of the game and the only thing they had to show for their efforts was Andre Warner's try when he crashed over from close range after tapping a penalty.

The Lions had the final say of the first half, as they won a turnover penalty on the stroke of half time and a subsequent lineout maul resulted in Ruben Schoeman driving over to narrow the deficit to just five points.

This pattern continued in the second half, as Mapimpi finished off a long period of pressure, before PJ Botha scored for the Lions.

The decisive try came in the 70th minute from a genius bit of play from flyhalf substitute Boeta Chamberlain, who scanned the Lions defence and decided to chip the ball, before regathering his own kick and offloading to put Anthony Volmink over to score.

FULL TIME: EMIRATES LIONS 21 - 33 CELL C SHARKS



Tries scored by Kerron van Vuuren, Makazole Mapimpi and Anthony Volmink in the second half secured the victory at Emirates Airline Park #OurSharksForever #LIOvSHA #RainbowCupSA pic.twitter.com/T421NWu6J6 The Sharks (@TheSharksZA) June 5, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.