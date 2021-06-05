SA records 67 more COVID fatalities and over 5,000 new infections

Gauteng has recorded 24 deaths, followed by the Fee State with 23, eight in the Western Cape, five in KwaZulu-Natal, four in the Eastern Cape, and three in the Northern Cape.

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa has recorded 5,668 coronavirus infections in the latest 24-hour cycle.

These take the country’s known caseload since the start of the pandemic to 1,686,041.

Sadly, 67 more people have died after contracting the virus, with the death toll now at 56 832.

Gauteng has recorded 24 deaths, followed by the Fee State with 23, eight in the Western Cape, five in KwaZulu-Natal, four in the Eastern Cape, and three in the Northern Cape.

No deaths reported in the North West, Mpumalanga, and Limpopo.

Today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 1 686 041 with 5 668 new cases identified. Today, 67 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported which brings the total to 56 832 deaths.Our recoveries now stand at 1 570 975, representing a recovery rate of 93,2% pic.twitter.com/6y54rSiprI Department of Health (@HealthZA) June 4, 2021

On the recovery front – 1,570,975 people have recuperated which translates to a rate of 93.2%.

The Health Department said that just over 1, 266,893 healthcare workers and people over the age of 60 had now had at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccination.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.