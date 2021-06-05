Ramaphosa wants to see black business capitalise on COVID vaccine manufacturing

As he prepares to take his bid for COVID vaccine waivers to the G7 next week, President Ramaphosa says he would like to see black business at the forefront if the waiver is agreed to.

JOHANNESBURG –President Cyril Ramaphosa said he would like to see black businesses capitalising on vaccine manufacturing. The President said this as he prepares to take his bid for vaccine waivers to the G7 next week.

South Africa and India have proposed the temporary waiver of patents to COVID-19 vaccines in a bid for more equitable access and distribution.

Ramaphosa told guests at the Black Management Forum’s 45th-year anniversary dinner on Friday night that he will be advocating to the World Trade Organisation - mostly in Europe, which had been reluctant to agree to the intellectual property lift.

The President said he would like to see black industrialists stepping up when the opportunity opens up.

“Once this waiver is agreed to; intellectual property is then released, technology transfer takes place, opportunities are then created, the finances made available.”

PROVINCES ACROSS SA REPORTING INCREASES IN ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19

Meanwhile, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reports the country has more than 58,200 current covid infections.

#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 43 137 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 5 668 new cases, which represents a 13.1% positivity rate. A further 67 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 56 832 to date. Read more here https://t.co/URYw8q4DFC pic.twitter.com/BHqcDYxZi3 NICD (@nicd_sa) June 4, 2021

The biggest jump was recorded in Gauteng with 765 more cases since Thursday night.

The province also recorded the most recoveries during that time at just under 2,200.

At the same time, the Western Cape recorded another 177 active cases in that time and is currently dealing with a total of 4,171 cases of the disease.

