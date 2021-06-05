PSA to serve government strike notice after 'losing patience' over wage talks

The PSA filed a dispute with the employer last month and the conciliation hearing was held on Thursday, but parties could not agree on certain aspects including jurisdiction.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Servants Association (PSA) has expressed frustration over what is calls a deliberate attempt by government to delay wage talks, warning that it had no choice but to issue a strike notice.

Wage talks with the majority unions resumed on Friday.

They have been demanding a 7% wage increase with the employer offering a 0% pay hike.

The PSA filed a dispute with the employer last month and the conciliation hearing was held on Thursday, but parties could not agree on certain aspects including jurisdiction.

“We are utterly disappointed with the attitude of the employer coming to the negotiations and conciliations without a mandate. These are the kinds of things that derail and lead to public servants having no alternative but to find themselves in the streets [striking,” said the PSA’s Reuben Maleka.

The PSA said it would serve government with a strike notice next week since it has now lost all patience.

The 30 days deadline for the parties to resolve the dispute is next week Friday.

