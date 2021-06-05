One suspected poacher killed, 4 others arrested at Kruger National Park

Rangers led operations at the Pretoriuskop section in the south of the park last week where the men were nabbed in two separate incidents.

JOHANNESBURG - One suspected poacher has been killed at the Kruger National Park while four others have been arrested by the South African National Parks (SanParks) Anti-Poaching Unit.

Rangers led operations at the Pretoriuskop section in the south of the park last week where the men were nabbed in two separate incidents.

During both operations, a high calibre hunting rifle, ammunition and poaching equipment were seized.

SanParks spokesperson Ike Phaahla said the suspected poachers were handed over to the police and are expected to appear in court soon.

Phaahla said through discipline, teamwork and tenacity they will be able to stem the tide of rhino poaching in the national park.

“We continue to warn poachers that our detection methods, technology and dedicated anti-poaching teams will catch them as we are operational 25/7,” Phaahla said.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.