NPA to hold Gupta, Sharma assets until end of corruption trial

A High Court-appointed curator will preserve the assets, which were seized on Friday, pending the outcome of the fraud and money laundering trial.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has said it will hold assets belonging to the Guptas and their lieutenant Iqbal Sharma – including a R21 million house in Constantia near Cape Town – until the fraud and money laundering case against them and three former Free State agriculture officials is concluded.

If they are convicted, the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) will apply for a confiscation order against Sharma and the company Islandsite, to recoup the value of benefits derived from the offences and related criminal activities.

Sharma’s company Nulane was awarded a R24.9 million contract to do a feasibility study for the Vrede Dairy Farm. But Deloitte was subcontracted to do the work for R1.5 million.

The NPA said the rest is of the money was transferred between Nulane and several companies, including Gupta entities Islandsite and Pragat Investments.

Sharma’s assets include his Sandton home valued at over R12 million, and a R1.3 million sectional title home in Sandton.

Properties owned by the Gupta family company Islandsite include a house worth R21 million in Constantia, near Cape Town and a R12 million house in Saxonwold.

Meanwhile, Sharma and former head of department Peter Thabethe remain in police cells in Bloemfontein until their bail hearing on Monday.

