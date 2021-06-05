Mini-libraries for the visually impaired launched in the Western Cape

The libraries were established in rural areas in the cape and each mini-library is equipped with screen reading software and reading-assistive technology.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government has launched a collective of 27 mini-libraries for visually impaired residents, which forms part of government’s aim to ensure inclusivity across the province.

The libraries were established in rural areas in the cape and each mini-library is equipped with screen reading software and reading-assistive technology.

The newest facility was launched in Riversdale, in the Garden Route District in April.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape’s Spokesperson on Cultural Affairs and Aport, Reagen Allen, said this played a vital role in ensuring all residents are able to access resources.

“The establishment of these mini-libraries is a great asset to our rural communities and contributes to inclusive development for all residents, regardless of their disability,” said Allen.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.