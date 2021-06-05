Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title

The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute with a free kick just outside the box.

PRETORIA - Mamelodi Sundowns solidified their DSTV Premiership championship title after beating Cape Town City 3-0 Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

All 16 teams faced off in the league’s ‘finale’.

The hosts should have had a second goal on 15 minutes when Peter Shalulile was played through on goal, but the Namibian surprisingly dragged his effort wide of the goal with only Anderson to beat.

However, the Sundowns coaches were forced into a change after 30 minutes when Mosa Lebusa was unable to continue and was replaced by Brian Onyango for the rest of the game.

Eric Tinkler made a double change at half-time, as Justin Shonga replaced Abdul Ajagun and Mpho Makola came on for Charles Zulu, both for tactical reasons and Makola came close to snatching the equaliser four minutes thereafter with a header that was cleared off the line by Morena.

Shalulile eventually made it 2-0 for Masandawana 14 minutes before time with a clinical low strike across Anderson after going on a solo run and got his 14th league goal.

He wasn’t done yet as he bagged his 15th goal of the season in the final seven minutes with a first-time finish from Morena's impressive pass to wrap up an impressive win.

Here’s a list of the other results:

Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 TS Galaxy

Orlando Pirates 0-0 TTM

Black Leopards 1-1 Bloem Celtic

AmaZulu 0-0 Maritzburg United

Chippa United 1-1 SuperSport United

Moroka Swallows 1-1 Baroka FC.

Golden Arrows 0-0 Stellenbosch FC.

