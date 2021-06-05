Go

Load shedding to be suspended at 10pm on Saturday, but returns Sunday evening

South Africa has experienced stage two loadshedding for most of the week as the power utility battled with generation reserves.

Picture: Nita/Pexels.com
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Saturday evening announced it would suspend load shedding at 10pm, but the relief will be short-lived as power cuts return on Sunday evening.

While many have complained about prolonged outages beyond the scheduled times, Eskom has pinned the blame on illegal connections, cable theft and vandalism.

