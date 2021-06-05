Go

‘It’s me’ – Mbedu sits down with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres

South African actor Thuso Mbedu on the Ellen Degeneres Show. Picture: Twitter/@ThusoMbedu
JOHANNESBURG – South African actor Thuso Mbedu has raised the South African flag higher than ever before.

Mbedu, who is making waves in Hollywood appeared on her first American daytime show with Ellen DeGeneres.

The star spoke about her recent success on the hit series ‘The Underground Railroad’ and her rise to fame as she graced billboards all over the US.

Show host Degeneres asked her, “There are billboards of you, and what does that feel like when you’re seeing yourself?”

“It’s actually quite surreal. I don’t think it fully registers. I don’t know, and I keep telling my friends ‘It’s me’, and then again ‘it’s me’," Mbedu said.

Last month, Mbedu – who is the first South African female actor to play the lead in an American series – made an appearance on ‘The Daily Show’.

