Gqeberha manager handed 12-year sentence for stealing stock worth R1.4 mn

Morne Pretorius (38) was working as the branch manager at the timber wholesaler when he stole stock to the value of over R1.4 million.

CAPE TOWN – A former branch manager of a Gqeberha timber company has been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for theft amounting to over R1.4 million.

The sentence was handed down in the Port Elizabeth Regional Court on Friday.

Morne Pretorius (38) was working as the branch manager at the timber wholesaler and whilst in charge of sales, marketing, invoicing, and stock control – he abused his power and stole company stock between January and December 2018. This amounted to close to R1.5 million.

He then launched his own business named Ubuntu Supply.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Anelisa Ngcakani said, "He stole company stock in order to finance his business. His actions led to the company closing its branch in Gqerberha. Jobs were subsequently lost."

Pretorius pleaded guilty to his crimes on 26 August last year.

He's been slapped with a sentence of 12 years' jail time.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.