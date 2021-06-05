GP govt under pressure to reopen Charlotte Maxeke Hosp as COVID cases spike

With the province leading the uptick in COVID-19 cases and subsequently driving the third wave of infections nationally, Premier Makhura is seeking to declare Charlotte Maxeke Hospital a local state of disaster.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Premier David Makhura has said the province cannot afford to have Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital closed in winter during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Johannesburg hospital was shut down after a fire gutted parts of it in April and nearly two months later it remains closed – largely due to compliance issues.

Gauteng is experiencing a sustained increase in coronavirus cases and hospital admissions, and government has committed to reopening the hospital and helping resolve water cuts at other facilities.

With the province leading the uptick in COVID-19 cases and subsequently driving the third wave of infections nationally, Makhura is seeking to declare Charlotte Maxeke Hospital a local state of disaster.

The premier has described the closure of the hospital as a compounding factor affecting the province’s response to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

“The pressure is quite severe. The increases we are experiencing in COVID admissions and the coincidence of this cold winter. It’s much colder, and it’s worse when there is an inadequate supply of power and electricity in our battle against COVID-19.”

The local state of disaster will ensure the hospital can reopen before it resolves its health and safety regulation shortfalls, which the premier suggests are minor.

Meanwhile, the latest statics in Gauteng paint a bleak picture.

Close to 3,000 people have now been hospitalised, with more than 20,000 active cases reported – while the list of hotspots is also getting longer.

