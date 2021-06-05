GNT workers want unpaid Dec bonuses, call on Limpopo govt to intervene

The Transport and Omnibus Workers Union said 3,000 Great North Transport employees had not been paid their December bonuses.

CAPE TOWN – The Transport and Omnibus Workers Union (Towu) has called on the Limpopo government to urgently intervene in Great North Transport's (GNT) failure to pay bonuses owed to staff.

The union has told Eyewitness News that employees working for GNT were still waiting on their December 2020 bonuses.

The union has said 3,000 workers had not yet been paid bonuses owed to them.

The union said it has been in consultation with great north transport since the beginning of the year.

Workers urged the Limpopo government to urgently intervene in the matter.

"Until this far, this is June now, no money has been received and the management has been making a number of promises that they will pay this money over to the employees."

GNT said the matter was receiving attention.

It’s spokesperson Patrick Monkoe said, “I can confirm that the management of GNT is currently consulting with the shareholders in order to settle the bonuses of the employees as you know that GNT is currently having challenges."

The company will give further updates by next week.

