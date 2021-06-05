Bushiri ‘disappointed’ after Malawi extradition case postponed to next week

The Bushiris appeared in a Malawi court on Friday, but the matter could not go ahead as South African witnesses could not fly to Malawi to give evidence against the couple.

JOHANNESBURG – The extradition hearing of self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been delayed due to the unavailability of state witnesses in the Lilongwe Magistrates Court in Malawi.

The application was filed after the couple fled the country when they were released on bail of R200,000 each by the Pretoria Magistrates Court.

They are wanted in South Africa on multiple charges of fraud and money laundering.

The reasons cited were COVID-19 and the unavailability of flights from South Africa to Malawi.

The State had earlier asked to have the witnesses testify via video link, but the defense had an issue with that.

The case was then postponed to next week Tuesday, to allow the court to consider the application.

Meanwhile, Shepard Bushiri has taken issue with the matter, taking to his Facebook page to express his disappointment.

He said they were expecting to finally face those who are opposing them in the case.

