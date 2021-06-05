Dube residents sceptical of Eskom’s efforts after 8 months of no electricity

After two days of protests, life appears to have returned to normal in Dube after residents were promised Eskom would return with a solution to the ongoing power issues on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG – Fed up Dube residents in Soweto have warned of more protests if Eskom fails to fulfil its promise to install pre-paid metres.

They claim they haven’t had power for eight months.

On Friday, ward councillor Ben Seahutse assured them the power utility would resolve the matter.

After two days of protests, which saw roads blocked with burning tyres, life appears to have returned to normal in Dube.

Those who led the demonstration say at least 72 families have been without power for months.

They have now been promised that on Monday, Eskom technicians will be on site to begin the process of installing pre-paid meters.

Some, however, were less optimistic and have threatened to reignite the protests.

A resident said, “Personally, I have lost trust in Eskom.”

Meanwhile, in another part of Johannesburg, residents from areas including Westdene, Coronation, and Brixton marched to City Power’s offices on Saturday to demand better services.

