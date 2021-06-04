Zim court acquits 2 MDC Alliance members wrongly accused of murdering a cop

The MDC Alliance has always maintained that Last Maengahama and Tungamirai Madzokere were innocent and said they were political prisoners.

HARARE - Zimbabwe’s Supreme Court has on Friday acquitted two members of the opposition party after they were wrongly convicted of murdering a policeman 10 years ago.

Maengahama and Madzokere have been in jail for most of the past decade.

They were accused of being part of a rowdy group of Harare residents who pelted police officers with stones and beer bottles at a bar in May 2011, leading to the death of a police inspector.

Defence lawyers said they weren’t guilty. They even produced video evidence that Maengahama was in church at the time of the incident, but the High Court went on to convict and sentence them in 2016.

On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned that sentence and ordered their immediate release from Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison.

It said there was no reliable evidence connecting them to the crime.

