Weather Watch: Warm weekend ahead for KZN

A partly cloudy Saturday is in store for Cape Town.

Picture: Pixabay.com
22 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - As we move into the weekend, most parts of the country can expect no rain and warmer conditions over the weekend.

KWAZULU-NATAL:
Ulundi and Durban can expect temperatures to peak at 24°C while Newcastle can expect a maximum high of 22°C.

GAUTENG:
Clear skies for Joburg on Saturday. Overnight temperatures are be expected to drop to 4°C and temperatures during the day are expected to peak at 20°C.

WESTERN CAPE:
Cape Town can expect a high of 19°C while George can expect a warm 26°C.

