Weather Watch: Warm weekend ahead for KZN

A partly cloudy Saturday is in store for Cape Town.

JOHANNESBURG - As we move into the weekend, most parts of the country can expect no rain and warmer conditions over the weekend.

KWAZULU-NATAL:

Ulundi and Durban can expect temperatures to peak at 24°C while Newcastle can expect a maximum high of 22°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow s Weather overview: 5.6.2021 pic.twitter.com/cyxglCBUWm SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 4, 2021

GAUTENG:

Clear skies for Joburg on Saturday. Overnight temperatures are be expected to drop to 4°C and temperatures during the day are expected to peak at 20°C.

Gauteng Tomorrow s Weather overview: 5.6.2021 pic.twitter.com/mINLJzMIXB SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 4, 2021

WESTERN CAPE:

Cape Town can expect a high of 19°C while George can expect a warm 26°C.

Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 5.6.2021 pic.twitter.com/o1fn7fIH6t SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 4, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.