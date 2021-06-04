Twin baby girls recovering in EC hospital after allegedly being sold by mom

Her twin girls - barely a week old - were admitted to hospital for medical attention, because they were dehydrated and severely malnourished when they were rescued.

CAPE TOWN – An investigation into a mother who sold her newborn twins continues.

The woman was arrested on Thursday, along with the person who bought the baby girls and another suspect.

Officers swooped on a house in Uitenhage in the Eastern Cape following a tip-off.

The mother and two others remain behind bars ahead of a court appearance on Monday.

The babies will be taken to a place of safety once they are discharged.

Officers acted after being told a mother was trying to sell her children, but by the time they reached her, she had already given the infants to a prospective buyer.

They then swooped on a house in Uitenhage.

It's alleged that the person who bought the children was expected to pay the mother R50 rand to support her drug addiction.

It's also believed that the person would apply for a child support grant and give a portion to the mother on a monthly basis.

