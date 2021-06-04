Ramaphosa: Mkhize matter won't be swept under the carpet

Two of Heath Minister Zweli Mkhize’s close associates are in the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) crosshairs over an irregular contract between the department of health and the company, Digital Vibes.

CAPE TOWN – President Cyril Ramaphosa has made it clear that he would be taking no rash decisions when it came to the scandal engulfing his Health minister, Zweli Mkhize.

Ramaphosa fielded questions from reporters after replying to the debate on the Presidency’s budget vote in Parliament on Thursday.

But more allegations keep on coming, which have swept Mkhize’s son into the saga, while an investigation by the SIU continues.

The president has come in for criticism about not availing himself for journalists’ questions, so it was a rare opportunity that he gave on Thursday.

But there was one question that just would not go away… the drama surrounding his Health minister.

“I know people want this to be done yesterday, I know there is that impatience, and they would like me to be decisive, to take action yesterday – I have tended to be careful in doing these things, I would want to wait for the full process,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa denied he was “outsourcing his morality” to law enforcement agencies as they probed the Digital Vibes scandal.

“Are we deferring our morality to state agencies? No, we are not. State agencies have to do their work. And it often happens with things like these that you actually want to go to the truth, to the heart of the matter.

“And as I said in Parliament, this matter is on my desk. This matter is not going to be swept under the carpet.”

