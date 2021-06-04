Several roads in Soweto remain closed due to protests

It's understood residents are demanding electricity be restored, saying they had been without power for months now.

JOHANNESBURG - Several roads remain closed in Soweto on Friday following renewed protests by angry residents in Dube.

It's understood they are demanding electricity be restored, saying they had been without power for months now.

Residents of Dube have returned to the streets again on Friday to highlight their anger over power cuts.

They have blocked the streets with objects including corrugated dust bins, including the ever-busy Mohalefele Road.

Residents said they were sick and tired: “Unfortunately, there is nothing we can do; our government only understands when it’s like this and when we engage with them, we are sent from pillar to post.”

Residents are expected to meet with the ward councillor Ben Seuhatse and officials from Eskom on Friday.

It’s been claimed that residents are without electricity because they are not paying, allegations they have denied.

Police were meanwhile monitoring the situation.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.