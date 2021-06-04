Santaco has distanced itself from violence in Nyanga, says WC Transport MEC

Private and municipal vehicles were torched, and 75 Golden Arrow buses were stoned since Friday - following the impounding of taxis. Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell said taxi industry leaders had joined in condemning the violence.

CAPE TOWN - Minibus taxi umbrella body, Santaco, has distanced itself from unrest in Nyanga.

Recently installed Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell met with the industry leaders on Thursday after reports that taxi operators may be involved in the violence that flared last week.

Private and municipal vehicles were torched, and 75 Golden Arrow buses were stoned since Friday following the impounding of taxis.

Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell said that taxi industry leaders had joined in condemning the violence.

“The industry is on record as distancing itself from the violence and criminal acts that are currently happening in the area,” he said.

He noted that the unrest was not only about transport issues but is also the result of criminal activity.

“If the violence continues, I will have no option but to exercise my power and invoke section 91 of the National Land Transport Act. The act empowers me to identify those ranks and routes affected by the disruption in the event that the violence continues or escalates,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said that discussions with the taxi industry would continue, to find lasting solutions.

