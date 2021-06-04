Go

SA records 5,361 new COVID-19 infections, 54 more deaths

Fifty-four more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, with the death toll now at 56,765.

FILE: A professional healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) treats a patient in a tent dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients, while another cleans the ward at the Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria on 10 July 2020. Picture: AFP
JOHANNESBURG - For the second day in a row, South Africa has recorded over 5,000 coronavirus infections.

These take our known caseload since the start of the pandemic to 1,680,000.

Sadly, 54 more people have died in this country after contracting the virus, with the death toll now at 56,765.

On the recovery front, 1,567,000 people have recuperated which translates to a rate of 93.3%.

The Health Department said that just over 1, 193,000 healthcare workers and people over the age of 60 had now had at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccination.

