Ramaphosa denies Public Protector Mkhwebane's claims that he was ignoring her

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane this week accused Ramaphosa and Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize of failing to respond to her communications.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has denied claims by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane that he was ignoring her.

Advocate Mkhwebane said on 702 on Wednesday, that attempts to get President Cyril Ramaphosa to reprimand a member of his executive who had attacked her office, fell on deaf ears.

But Ramaphosa said that as the president, he would never ignore a Chapter 9 institution or any other arm of the state.

“As president, I could never ignore any arm of the state, the judiciary, the Human Rights Commission, the Public Protector, Gender Equality Commission or any other. These are all arms of thr state which, as president, I enjoy working with, so I'm not aware, quite honestly, of this neglect,” said the president.

Ramaphosa said that he had no intentions of suspending Mkhwebane, who was facing a parliamentary impeachment inquiry which expected to start later this month.

“I mean, one must have just cause for suspending any official of state, so there is no just cause," he said.

Ramaphosa said he would also look into claims that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize also ignore the three subpoenas from Mkhwebane.

