Ramaphosa calls for land restitution to be speeded up

Plans to push through legislation allowing for expropriation without compensation suffered a setback this week, with Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema telling Parliament that his party would not vote for the legislation in its current form.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the issue of land restitution and redistribution must be addressed and quickly.

The EFF supports expropriation without compensation, but it believed that the proposed laws did not go far enough.

A panel of legislators was now trying to reach consensus before sending the legislation to Parliament.

“The discussions in my view, needs some conclusion and we're hoping that the various parties will be able to find each other on the parliamentary level and finalise a position on how to move forward," Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa said that action was urgently needed to redress the historic removal of land from the majority of South Africans, referring to that act as "the original sin.”

“Because original sin will remain forever, unless we address it with God as a nation, to say, this issue is the one issue that could set us back and unless we address it and address it now, effectively, make sure that people get land, we will not be able to find headway,” said the president.

