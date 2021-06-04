Ramaphosa assures SA vaccine rollout won’t be derailed by Mkhize scandal

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the investigation into allegations against his minister of health would not hamper the country's COVID vaccine rollout.

CAPE TOWN – President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the country's COVID-19 vaccination programme would not be ‘derailed’ by corruption allegations marring Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

Ramaphosa told a post-budget media briefing on Thursday that the Digital Vibes debacle was receiving his full attention.

In a rare press conference, President Ramaphosa faced a barrage of questions about his health minister.

He was asked how investigations into Mkhize would affect the vaccine rollout and the country’s fight against COVID-19.

He said that the matter, already being probed by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), would not affect the inoculation plan which has also been criticised as being too slow.

“Is this going to lead to vaccination programme lagging or being derailed? I don’t think so. The vaccination process is under the direction of the IMC which the deputy president is leading.”

Ramaphosa said that he got reports on the arrival of vaccine doses from the inter-ministerial committee, led by David Mabuza, on a regular basis, and he added that the country's vaccination drive was proceeding well.

