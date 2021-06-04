NPA gets unlimited restraint order against Gupta-owned Islandsite Investments

The order also extends to properties in Johannesburg, Cape Town and abroad.

DURBAN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s Investigating Directorate has received an unlimited restraint order against the property of a Gupta-owned company that was opened in South Africa.

Islandsite Investments is one of the few Gupta-owned companies that have assets within the country.

Spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka: "The order also has sight of the business rescue practitioners on because we know that that process is currently taking place. We must also add that the order also extends to Iqbal Sharma and property that he owns and more particularly, his two companies - Nulane Investment as well as Issar Global."

