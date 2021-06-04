Nigeria govt says it's 'indefinitely' suspending Twitter in the country

The information ministry said the federal government had ''suspended (Twitter) indefinitely,' in a statement that came two days after the social media giant deleted a remark on President Muhammadu Buhari's official account for breaking its regulations.

ABUJA, Nigeria - Nigeria announced on Friday it was suspending Twitter operations in the country, saying the platform was being used for activities "capable of undermining Nigeria's corporate existence."

Twitter was still working in Nigeria soon after Friday's statement. When asked about the decision, ministry special assistant Segun Adeyemi told AFP: "I can't answer technicalities... operations will be suspended indefinitely."

