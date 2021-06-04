Mantashe assures RBM authorities looking into murder of GM, Nico Swart

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe visited the mine on Thursday following last week's murder of Nico Swart, Richards Bay Minerals' general manager for operational services.

DURBAN - Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has sought to reassure management at Richards Bay Minerals that the company's investment was safe in the country.

Mantashe visited the mine on Thursday following last week's murder of Nico Swart, RBM'S general manager for operational services.

READ MORE:

- Richards Bay Minerals GM killed in hail of bullets while on way to work

- KZN govt authorities call for swift arrest of slain RBM GM Nico Swart's killer

Swart was driving to work last Monday when his vehicle was hit by more than 20 high-caliber bullets in a killing that’s been associated with the ongoing deadly conflict playing out at the Northern KwaZulu-Natal mine.

He was the most senior Richards Bay Minerals employee to die in violence that's been linked to the scramble for opportunities and resources at the Rio Tinto-owned mine.

Rio Tinto is the world's second-largest metals and mining corporation. Its subsidiary, Richards Bay Minerals is the largest taxpayer in KwaZulu-Natal and the killing of Nico Swart has rattled senior government leaders, including Mantashe.

“We had to come and visit here and reassure the company that working together, we can resolve this,” the minister said.

At the same time, provincial authorities said that investigations into Swart’s murder were at an advanced stage and that police would work closely with RBM to get to the root cause of these crimes in Richards Bay.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.