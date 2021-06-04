Makhura: Mobility in Gauteng driving surge of COVID cases

While giving an update on Friday, the Gauteng command council says the province is crossing the threshold of high-risk infections.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura said mobility in the province was driving the sustained increase of COVID-19 cases.

With over 465,000 cases of COVID-19 and 16 active hotspots, the council said the province was in the middle of a third resurgence.

Makura said hospital admissions have also surged, this comes as parts of Charlotte Maxeke Hospital have gone up in flames and other facilities are relying on water trucks.

“The second concern is the increase in the number of hospital admissions. 2,856 patients have been admitted in Gauteng hospitals in public and private.”

WALK-INS FOR THE ELDERLY ALLOWED

The Gauteng command council said no person over the age of 60 would be turned away from vaccination sites in the province provided vaccines were available.

However, the council said the number of the elderly who have registered on the electronic vaccination data system remained critically low and has encouraged the elderly to visit their nearest vaccination site, as soon as possible.

Last month, the health department gave a stern warning against people randomly arriving at vaccination sites however the Gauteng government has now changed its mind.

Makhura urged the elderly to visit walk-in vaccination sites: “There can’t be any bureaucratic reason not to vaccinate when people are there. We can’t refer them to some EVD app system. When they arrive at the vaccination sites, if the vaccines are there, we must be able to vaccinate them. Even those who are waiting for SMSes, go and get vaccinated.”

Makhura has emphasised the need for more people to be vaccinated against the coronavirus across the province.

Currently, there are 103 vaccination sites in the private and public sector that are operational to ramp up vaccination numbers.

