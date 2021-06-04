Limpopo children’s home manager concerned about impact of COVID

Elize Sauer works at the Abraham Kriel Children's Home in Modimolle and they published a report titled: "The Hidden Impact of COVID-19 on Children at Child and Youth Care Centres."

CAPE TOWN - The social work manager of a children's home in Limpopo has on Friday raised concern about the emotional impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on children.

Sauer said because of restrictions imposed during lockdown, social workers were prevented from timeously intervening in situations where children were left vulnerable.

Sauer said because of restrictions imposed during lockdown, social workers were prevented from timeously intervening in situations where children were left vulnerable.

Removing children from dangerous situations and acquiring court orders to keep children in safe care were also impeded.

Sauer said of the 170 children accommodated at the home, most of them were only able to see their families in December last year after being in isolation since March.

She said for safety reasons, no relatives were allowed on the premises and children could not leave.

“When the national lockdown was announced, it was a week before the holidays, the children were already looking forward to visiting their family homes and suddenly we had to inform them that they would not be able to go home.”

Sauer said the effects of isolation could be seen in the children's behaviour.

