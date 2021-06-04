Golden Arrow calls on police to find those responsible for Nyanga attacks

Private and municipal vehicles have been torched and 75 Golden Arrow buses were stoned since last Friday following the impounding of taxis in the area.

CAPE TOWN - In light of numerous vehicles having been damaged in Nyanga due to unrest, Golden Arrow has made repeated calls for police to find those responsible for these attacks.

“MEC Mitchell makes a very important point which is where is Crime Intelligence? We need these people to be caught. That is the function of the South African Police Service. So it shouldn't be up to you and I to kind of figure out who's doing these things it's their responsibility,” said Golden Arrow Bus service's Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer.

Minibus taxi umbrella body Santaco has distanced itself from the unrest in Nyanga.

Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell met with industry leaders this week after reports that taxi operators may be involved in the violence that flared up last week.

Dyke-Beyer said that at this point, they did not know if ongoing attacks were targeted.

“They seem to just be more focused on stopping us from doing what we need to do or tarnishing our reputations. It just seems to be getting worse and worse and I don't know whether that's just a part of the general crime situation, or if it is something targeted. But I think knowing what happened to Metrorail, we need to be very careful from the start and keep a very close eye to stop it from going in that direction," Dyke-Beyer said.

