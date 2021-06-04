Gift of the Givers urges community to help find solution to Joburg water crisis

The organisation has stepped into the leadership vacuum to help the Rahima Moosa Hospital in Coronationville and the Helen Joseph Hospital in Auckland Park cope with limited supplies of water.

JOHANNESBURG - Humanitarian organisation the Gift of the Givers has called for more community involvement in finding lasting solutions to Joburg’s water crisis.

Teams spent another day at the facility drilling for water, which will serve as an immediate solution and backup plan to crippling water cuts which were common in the community.

The hospitals and surrounding areas have not had water for more than a week due to a power failure at the Eikenhof substation.

The Gift of the Givers’ Martyn Landmann, who stepped in with his team to help with the water crisis in Joburg threatening to cripple healthcare services, said that communities could not rely on government alone.

“We've got droughts, we've got power issues, we've got old infrastructure - some time that has to be replaced. Government can't do it all on its own, even Gift of the Givers as well."

Landmann said that the organisation was paying for the massive borehole project from their own pocket and from cash donations.

“So your bill can escalate, especially if you're giving water to communities. We understand the government standard that we have to work with, if we give communities water," Landmann said.

While the Gauteng government has provided additional water tankers, the organisation has called for donations of bottled water while the drilling was under way.

