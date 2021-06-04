Gauteng in the midst of a third resurgence of COVID-19 infections - GCC

The council gave an update on its response to the pandemic in Johannesburg on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Command Council said that the province was crossing the threshold of high-risk infections following a sustained increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The council gave an update on its response to the pandemic in Johannesburg on Friday.

With over 465,000 cases of COVID-19 and 16 active hotspots, the council said the province was in the middle of a third resurgence.

ALSO READ

- SA records 5,361 new COVID-19 infections, 54 more deaths

- Ramaphosa assures SA vaccine rollout won’t be derailed by Mkhize scandal

- SA Medical Association wants tougher COVID-19 lockdown as third wave looms

Premier David Makhura said that mobility in the province was driving the increase of infections.

“Our province is crossing the threshold of what we would define as high-risk infections. So, over the past week, we have had sustained increases in the number of infections. The spike is continuing.”

Makura said that hospital admissions had also surged. This comes as parts of Charlotte Maxeke Hospital went up in flames and other facilities were relying on water trucks.

“The second concern is the increase in the number of hospital admissions. 2,856 patients have been admitted in Gauteng hospitals in public and private.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.