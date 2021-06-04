Family of four killed in Atlantis home fire

The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said crews from various fire stations were dispatched to the home early Friday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Four people have been killed in a fire in Atlantis.

The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said crews from various fire stations were dispatched to the home early Friday morning.

Two women and two men passed away.

“A family of four died of smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at their home in Atlantis. The emergency call was received at approximately 3.45 am.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.