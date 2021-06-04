Ex-FS officials Moorosi, Dhlamini out on R10k bail over Vrede farm contract

Limakatso Moorosi and Seipati Dlamini were arrested and charged with Gupta associate, Iqbal Sharma, and former head of department, Peter Thabethe, who are yet to apply for bail.

JOHANNESBURG – Former head of the Free State Agriculture Department, Limakatso Moorosi, and former financial officer, Seipati Dhlamini, have been granted R10,000 bail each in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court.

They were arrested and charged with Gupta associate, Iqbal Sharma, and former head of department (HoD), Peter Thabethe, who were yet to apply for bail.

Sharma’s Nulane Investments was irregularly awarded a R25 million contract to do the Vrede dairy farm feasibility study, but the work was done by Deloitte for R1.5 million.

The four were charged with fraud, and money laundering and the officials were also charged with contravention of the Public Financial Management Act.

Moorosi and Dlamini were ordered to hand in their passports after being granted bail of R10,000 each.

Moorosi told the court that she had been the chief executive officer of Bloemwater for the past eight years, where she earned a salary of R94,100 a month.

She pleaded with the court to allow her to continue her job and taking care of her six children and her husband, who was a paraplegic.

Dlamini said that she was deputy director-general at the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs in the Free State and earned a monthly income of R71,000.

She said she that had one child of her own, who was at university, and two adopted children, who were all financially dependent on her.

Sharma and former HoD Thabethe are expected to apply for bail on Monday.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had also applied to Interpol to track down Atul and Rajesh Gupta and their wives for extradition.

