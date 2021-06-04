Eskom suspends power cuts for Parly business; load shedding to run into weekend

The power cuts will resume at 5pm and continue until 10pm on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - Load shedding will be suspended between noon and 5pm on Friday to allow Parliament to pass a series of Appropriation Bills, Eskom said.

This followed a request from the Deputy Speak of Parliament.

