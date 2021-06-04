8 African countries seeing sharp rise in COVID-19 cases - WHO Africa

Over the past week, 74,000 COVID-19 cases were reported, while 131,000 people on the continent died from the disease.

CAPE TOWN - Eight countries on the African continent have seen a sharp rise in new coronavirus cases.

The World Health Organization on Thursday gave an update on the pandemic's trajectory on the continent.

Over the past week, 74,000 COVID-19 cases were reported, while 131,000 people on the continent died from the disease.

“We're seeing rising cases in South Africa and in countries like Uganda and Namibia. Cases have increased abruptly in eight countries, including Sierra Leone, Guinea Bissau, and Nigeria in the past seven days," said WHO regional director, Dr Matshidiso Moeti.

Moeti said that there's a severe shortage of critical and ICU care capacity.

“Among the 23 African countries responding to a WHO survey in May this year, only five have more than five ICU beds per 100,000 people. And most countries, unfortunately, have less than one ICU bed per 100,000,” she said.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.