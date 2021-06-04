EC mother allegedly sells newborn twins for R50 per day, portion of grant money

A mother and two suspects have been arrested for the alleged sale of twin girls, reportedly the mother sold the babies for R50 a day to support her drug addiction.

CAPE TOWN – An Eastern Cape woman was arrested on Friday, along with the person who bought her newborn twins.

Officers had swooped on a house in Uitenhage in the Eastern Cape following a tip-off.

A third suspect was also arrested and an investigation into the alleged sale of the two girls continues.

Her twins, barely a week old, have been admitted to hospital for medical attention because they were dehydrated and severely malnourished when they were rescued.

The babies will be taken to a place of safety once they are discharged.

Officers acted after being told that a mother was trying to sell her children, but by the time they reached her, she had already given the infants to a prospective buyer.

They then swooped on a house in Uitenhage.

It's alleged that the person who bought the children was expected to pay the mother R50 a day to support her drug addiction.

It's also believed that the buyer would apply for a child support grant and give a portion to the mother on a monthly basis.

The mother and the other two suspects will remain behind bars ahead of a court appearance on Monday.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.