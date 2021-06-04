EC health authorities satisfied with pace of COVID vaccination drive

The province has so far administered around 120,000 vaccine shots to healthcare workers and people over 60 years old.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape health authorities are satisfied with the pace of the COVID-19 vaccination programme.

The province has so far administered around 120,000 vaccine shots to healthcare workers and people over 60 years old.

More than 11,600 people in the Eastern Cape have succumbed to the virus, while about 185,500 have recovered.

Since the start of phase 2 of the mass inoculation campaign, more than 60,300 people have received a first shot of the Pfizer vaccine in the Eastern Cape.

Provincial Department of Health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said they had made provision to make vaccines available in all corners of the province.

“We have over 3,000 workers who are going to rural communities to assist the elderly with the registration.”

Under the Sisonke study, just under 58,000 Eastern Cape healthcare workers received a single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

