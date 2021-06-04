DA urges Ramaphosa to act against Mkhize over Digital Vibes contract

The party on Thursday laid a criminal complaint against Mkhize at the Cape Town Central Police Station.

CAPE TOWN - CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to act against embattled Health Minister Zweli Mhkize.

The complaint related to a R150 million Health Department contract awarded to Digital Vibes for a COVID-19 communications campaign.

The Daily Maverick has reported that the company bought a Land Cruiser for Mkhize's son, transferred money to his son's company and also paid for maintenance work at the minister's property in Johannesburg.

DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube: “This is a R150 million of public money, money that could have been spent procuring vaccines, money that could have been spent bolstering our health response, and so we can't give up on our institutions simply because we think that they do nothing. If you look at the spy tapes, it took over 10 years,” she said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he would address the matter with the minister and was awaiting a report from the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

