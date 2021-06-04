Cycling after the Olympic gold: Capetonian to participate in Tokyo Games

CAPE TOWN - A young man from Capricorn near Muizenberg is on course to achieving his dream of competing in the Olympics.

Nicholas Dlamini has this week become one of three South African cyclists to be selected to participate in the 2020 Tokyo Games in Japan.

The event was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is scheduled to take place from 23 July to 8 August this year.

Dlamini (25) will join Team SA to represent the country in the men's 234-kilometre-long road race.

He said getting to the Olympics had been his dream for a long time.

“I was born in Cape Town and grew up in a small township and nothing much was happening there besides alcohol and drug abuse. But I was fortunate to have role models alongside me who guided me.”

The young cyclist's journey began at the Velokhaya Life Cycling Academy in Khayelitsha in 2009 when he was 14-years-old.

Back then he would cycle from Capricorn to Khayelitsha to train every day.

Dlamini's currently in Europe on an intense training schedule.

