CT police seek public’s help following fatal shooting of Philippi woman

A woman was killed when unknown gunmen opened fire on a fruit and vegetable stall.

CAPE TOWN – No arrests have been in the Philippi shooting which claimed the life of a woman.



This comes after unknown suspects opened fire at a fruit and vegetable stall.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut urged community members to come forward with any information that could assist authorities.

At approximately 6.30 at a food stall in Philippi where a 48-year-old woman was shot and wounded and another female was shot and killed. Unknown suspects fled and they are yet to be arrested. The motive for the incident is unknown and any person with information is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 0860010111.

