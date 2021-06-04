Cornwall Hill College to cooperate with SAHRC probe into racism claims

Black pupils claimed they were told their natural hair was unpresentable and not fitting with Cornwall's style. The institution has since apologised saying it has taken too long to transform.

JOHANNESBURG - The Human Rights Commission in Gauteng said that management of the Cornwall Hill College in Centurion had undertaken to cooperate with its investigation into racism at the school.

The commission visited the institution on Thursday after a protest by parents over allegations of racism.

Black pupils claimed that they were told that their natural hair was unpresentable and not fitting with Cornwall's style. The institution has since apologised, saying that it had taken too long to transform.

The Human Rights Commission in Gauteng announced that it had launched an investigation into allegations of racism at Cornwall Hill College after a meeting with school management.

“We will be conducting an investigation, eliciting information on what has happened. We will be reviewing policies, we'll be reviewing the school’s code of conduct. We will also be using the Department of Education, and they would like to also have facts of their investigation,” said the commission’s Buang Jones.

Meanwhile, the Department of Education has launched its own investigation.

It’s not the first time that the allegations of racism have surfaced at the school, with learners and teachers writing testimonials about their experiences of racism and discrimination, claiming that they were ignored.

