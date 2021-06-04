CoCT truck hijacked, torched in latest attack on city property, staff

The driver from the Recreation and Parks Department was attacked in Delft while on his way to pick up colleagues on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Hijackers have torched a City of Cape Town maintenance vehicle after ambushing the driver earlier this week.

The truck, valued at just over R580,000, was completely destroyed. The driver was also robbed of his belongings before being forced out of the truck and then set it alight.

The driver will receive trauma counseling.

The City of Cape Town's Zahid Badroodien said that staff and municipal property were under constant threat.

"Further to the latest attack on staff, the Weltevreden family clinic in Samora Machel remains closed after thugs threatened the lives of our staff who were robbed, also at gunpoint again. The Mzamomhle Clinic in Browns Farm is under threat as they have been robbed again at gunpoint outside the facility on numerous occasions."

Badroodien said that the Khayelitsha Environmental Health office also had to be temporarily closed after burglars made off with computers, a microwave, TVs and personal protective gear.

This week, a number of city-owned vehicles were also torched in the Nyanga area in taxi-related unrest.

