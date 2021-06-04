City Power meets with CoJ in an attempt to resolve power supply issues

Officials of Johannesburg hospitals, which have been left without water for weeks, say power cuts were hindering the filling of reservoirs.

JOHANNESBURG - With load shedding set to last for a while and parts of Johannesburg without lights due to various technical problems, there are concerns on Friday about whether local government will be able to correct the overall situation.

Added to this, residents have reported outages due to various technical problems with a very slow turnaround time to fix these problems.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said: “Our CEO Mongezi Ntsokolo convened a meeting with his executives and the City of Johannesburg following an increase in outcries and also concerns from the residents.”

City Power said it would add a second satellite depot to assist in dealing with electricity supply challenges in some parts of the city.

As the mercury drops, residents in the south have been without electricity for more than two days, while others have been in the dark for over a week due to backlogs, failed infrastructure and a lack of resources.

Following a meeting, management said the second depot would service customers to the north of the N12 highway, including Eldorado Park, Devland, Klipsruit West and several substations.

The power utility said it would also increase contractor capacity at their depots to ensure all backlogs were cleared.

