Bushiri extradition case set to continue in Malawi court

JOHANNESBURG - The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife is expected to continue in a Malawi court on Friday.

The preacher and his spouse fled the country last year, breaching their bail conditions.

The case has been in and out of court after the South African government launched an application to have the couple brought here to face a slew of criminal charges.

The Bushiri extradition hearing in Malawi was delayed several times due to a number of applications brought by the couple's defence team.

This time around, their lawyers wanted the magistrate presiding in the case to recuse himself.

The couple fled after they were released on R200,000 by the Pretoria Magistrates Court last year.

They're facing multiple charges of fraud and money laundering.

On Monday, the High Court in Pretoria postponed the fraud and money laundering case to 1 November in absentia.

