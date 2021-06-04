ANC Free State IPC calls for reversal of 2019 expulsion of 16 councillors

The IPC told journalists following its first meeting this week, that it would petition the ANC's national working committee to overturn the decision.

JOHANNESBURG – The newly formed interim provincial committee (IPC) of the African National Congress (ANC) in the Free State has said it wants to bring back 16 Maluti A Phofung councillors who were expelled from the party in 2019.

The councillors, some of whom were serving as independents in the council, blamed the suspended secretary-general of the ANC, Ace Magashule, for their misfortunes.

The IPC told journalists following its first meeting this week, that it would petition the ANC's national working committee – which is the party's highest decision-making body in between conferences – to overturn the decision.

It said that the move was erroneous as those removed were fighting corruption in the municipality.

IPC convenor Mxolisi Dukwana said they were also engaging the affected former ANC councillors.

“…to relook into the decision expelling the said comrades from the ANC, opening and paving the way for them to re-join the ANC," Dukwana said.

