A year on, Tshegofatso Pule's family still traumatised by her horrific murder

On 4 June 2020, an eight-month pregnant Tshegofatso Pule went missing and a few days later police found her body hanging from a tree in Roodepoort.

JOHANNESBURG – It has been exactly a year since Tshegofatso Pule was last seen alive by her family, and her aunt has said that she still avoided the street in Roodepoort where her heavily pregnant niece's body was found hanging from a tree.

The professional makeup artist was eight months pregnant with Ntuthuko Shoba's child. He's believed to have masterminded her murder.

On 4 June 2020, Pule went missing and a few days later police found her body.

Pule’s aunt, Keneilwe Moshe, tried to imagine her niece’s final moments.

“How was she reacting? Did she scream? What did she do? And I knew how she would react. She would say ‘it's okay’ and close the eyes. And I’m asking myself, a highly pregnant woman who is tiny in her body. How? At what stage did he find himself taking the gun and shooting her?”

Those were some of the traumatic questions and images that still haunt Pule's family, a year after she and her unborn child were murdered.

Moshe was responsible for identifying Pule's body at the mortuary, after police found a woman, eight months pregnant, hanging from a tree in Durban Deep.

It's these images of her niece that keep Moshe up at night.

“I thank God that day, that the social services were there. You know, it played in my mind, behind my mind, like, ‘how did this happen? How did this person kill this child?’ and that night, I traumatised myself by even watching that video. Even now I can't, I regretted why I watched that video when they hung her. I truly regret it. It was a horrific situation.”

To this day, Moshe does everything possible to avoid the Durban Deep area, where Pule's body was found. She also can't walk past the Edgars retail store where her niece used to work as a makeup artist.

On Sunday morning, the family will be remembering Pule with a wreath-laying ceremony at the tree where her body was found. But Moshe said that she was still not ready to visit the scene and won't be taking part.

Ntuthuko Shoba, Pule’s boyfriend and the father of her unborn child, is standing trial for her murder after Muzikayise Malephane confessed to killing her and secured a plea bargain with the State.

The gruesome nature of the murder of this heavily pregnant woman sent shockwaves through the country and even prompted outrage from the president.

Pule’s family said that they had not been able to process their feelings of anger and helplessness.

Moshe said that with both Pule's parents deceased, she often asked herself if she did enough to protect her niece.

“According to me, she was tired. She wasn't even willing to go out of the house that day. Automatically, as a pregnant woman, when the father of your child says ‘come, we just need to discuss the child's clothes’, you would go. You won't even think of any foul play or anything. So yeah, that's heart-breaking.”

Reflecting on exactly a year since the family last saw her alive, Moshe recalls the happier moments they shared, adding that she tried to focus on these memories instead of the unanswered questions.

“She loved makeup that child. She used to apply makeup next to the microwave at home. It has a mirror. She would sit for an hour there. You know every time we pass there, we would say ‘Tshego’s mirror’. During the family gathering, you just hear her saying, ‘yes, girl. Yes, girl!’. You know when somebody says, ‘yes, girl!’, you know, it reminds you of her.”

