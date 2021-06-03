Will there be a Cabinet reshuffle? Ramaphosa refuses to give direct answer

President Cyril Ramaphosa was fielding questions from journalists at Parliament after replying to the debate on the Presidency’s budget vote on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has deflected questions about whether or not a Cabinet reshuffle is on the cards.

Ramaphosa insisted he wanted the full truth about the allegations involving Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and the company Digital Vibes.

But he said he wanted to act with caution and wait for the investigation to unfold.

He was also asked whether he was satisfied with his Cabinet ministers’ performance.

Ramaphosa said the Mkhize matter was on his desk and he was dealing with it: “If nothing would be addressed and dealt with, you would be justified in saying this is a risk. So, I am addressing it, I have met the minister, he has given me an explanation, investigations are under way and as more information comes to the fore, it is being addressed. I did say this matter would be addressed to finality – it will be a transparent process, and everybody will get to know what we have done.”

On whether he is planning to reshuffle his Cabinet Ramaphosa had this to say: “Changes to Cabinet – yes I know you would want to know when is Cabinet being reshuffled, am I satisfied with the performance of ministers, should I change this one or that one – all I can say is that changes to the Cabinet are the prerogative of the president.”

