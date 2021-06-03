Go

Weather Watch: Warm Friday in store for WC, Gauteng

Vredendal in the Western Cape can expect temperatures to peak at 30°C.

Picture: 123rf.com
JOHANNESBURG – A partly cloudy Friday is in store for KwaZulu-Natal while it will be mostly sunny and warm in Gauteng.

KWAZULU-NATAL:
Durban and Ulundi can both expect temperatures to peak at 23°C while Richard’s Bay can expert maximum temperatures of 24°C.

GAUTENG:
Clear skies for Johannesburg and Springs with both areas expecting temperatures to peak at 22°C.

WESTERN CAPE:
Clear skies can also be expected for most parts of the Western Cape. Cape Town’s temperatures are expected to peak at 23°C while Vredendal can expect a very warm 30°C.

