Weather Watch: Warm Friday in store for WC, Gauteng

JOHANNESBURG – A partly cloudy Friday is in store for KwaZulu-Natal while it will be mostly sunny and warm in Gauteng.

KWAZULU-NATAL:

Durban and Ulundi can both expect temperatures to peak at 23°C while Richard’s Bay can expert maximum temperatures of 24°C.

GAUTENG:

Clear skies for Johannesburg and Springs with both areas expecting temperatures to peak at 22°C.

WESTERN CAPE:

Clear skies can also be expected for most parts of the Western Cape. Cape Town’s temperatures are expected to peak at 23°C while Vredendal can expect a very warm 30°C.

